Dwayne Johnson Addresses Henry Cavill's Exit From DC Universe At Oscars 2023

Dwayne Johnson finally addressed Henry Cavill's exit from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The actor said Black Adam was the only thing he and his crew had control over, so they worked to make it the greatest movie they could, ideally creating a plot that viewers would be interested in.

Speaking to Variety on the Oscars champagne carpet, Johnson said, "You know, all that I could do and that we could do when we were making Black Adam was to put our best foot forward, surround ourselves with the best people, and then also deliver the best movie we could. Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots. That's just the business of it, though."

Dwayne Johnson on James Gunn-Peter Safran's DCU takeover

Earlier, with the inclusion of Cavill's Superman in the mid-credits scene for Black Adam, the actor used his Instagram handle to formally announce his comeback to the Superman franchise. However, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DCU the duo confirmed that Cavill would be replaced by someone else. Dwayne Johnson compared the unusual circumstance to a new owner of a professional football team.

"It's almost like when you have a pro football team, and your quarterback wins championships and the head coach wins championships. And you have a new owner, and the new owner comes in and says not my coach, not my quarterback, I'm going to go with somebody new," he stated.

Gunn had made it clear that Superman is a "huge priority" in the universe he and Safran are developing. The new Superman movie will showcase the origins of the superhero character.