Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Banter Over Who Has A Better Role In Jumanji

Currently, the whole cast of Jumanji: The next level is in Mexico to promote their movie. During a shoot of a promotional video, both Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson bantered about who better plays their role in the movie. Danny DeVito will be seen voicing the charter of Dr. Smolder Bravestone played by The Rock and Danny Glover will be voicing the character of Franklin Finbar played by Kevin Hart. Both Dwayne and Kevin took to their Instagram to share a two-minute video where they fight over who is played by a better Danny. Here is what happened between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Dwayne's side of the story

We saw The Rock taking a selfie video where he says that he is out for promoting Jumanji. While doing this, Kevin Hart also started a similar video. Kevin starts talking and asks The Rock to stop speaking. The Rock replies and asks Kevin to stop and introduces Danny DeVito. While he is introducing him, Kevin Hart stars shouting at Dwayne to keep quiet. After this, The Rock said that DeVito is telling Glover how DJ (The Rock) was better in the movie. Later, we see both DeVito and Glover laugh when and agree with The Rock while DeVito admits how Johnson was better. After this, The Rock shouts at Hart to not speak in a high voice with his Danny. This banter goes on until both of them stop and promote the movie. It seemed like The Rock was copying Kevin to mock him.

Kevin Hart’s side of the story

Kevin started the video after which Johnson also started the video. We could see Kevin go into Dwayne’s video to talk about the movie. Later, he talks about Danny Glover and while Hart starts to speak, Dwayne stops and fails. He tells Danny to keep quiet, to which Dwayne Johnson replies by telling him not to speak to Danny like that. They banter a bit and after this, he says that he is very excited to show the movie to the world. And he also announces more about the movie.

