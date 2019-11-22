Dwayne Johnson Shares Kevin Hart's Pablo Escobar Moment In Mexico

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson is currently busy with various promotional events of his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. Along with Kevin Hart, the actor has reportedly kickstarted a global press tour ahead of their upcoming release from Mexico on November 21, 2019. The Rock as he is otherwise popularly known shared a video recently before the start of the press junket. Kevin Hart seems to be in a rather unique mood in the video. In the video, Dwayne's co-star Kevin is seen impersonating a famous web-series character, Pablo Escobar. He is seen supporting floral print silk shirt, which looks similar to the character of Netflix's original series Narcos' lead character essayed by Wagner Moura. As part of the caption, the San Andreas actor wrote, "Kevin Escobar will only talk to me if we get in the pool, to ensure I’m not wearing a wire. Welcome to my life 🤦🏽‍♂️💀🧱 #jumanjithenextlevel #pressjunket #bricksonbricks".

Take a look at the video shared by The Rock:

The 47-year old actor started the press tour with the star cast of the upcoming action-comedy. He also shared a video raising a toast for the start with the global tour and thanked the press for joining them on the tour.

Details of the film

Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to release on December 13, 2019. The film directed by Jake Kasdan will be the third instalment of Jumanji series. The trailer of the film is out and fans of the series are excited about the action-comedy. Apart from the Central Intelligence actors, the film will also feature Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas in a pivotal role among others. The new addition to the cast includes Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

