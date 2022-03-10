Dwayne Johnson Announces 'Black Adam' Release Date; Film To Premiere Around Halloween

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming DC debut Black Adam. The actor's fans are excited to watch him play the DC supervillain in the upcoming film, but a little later than expected. Dwayne Johnson recently announced the release date of his two upcoming DC films - the animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets and Black Adam.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson recently announced new release dates of his two upcoming DC films. In the video, the actor, who is jointly producing the films under his banner Seven Bucks Productions, revealed he has some exciting news. The Jungle Cruise star said, "I have got some big and exciting news to share with you coming out of our movie industry. We have two huge and epic Seven Bucks Productions and DC movies coming out - the first is Super-Pets, the second is one and only Black Adam." He then announced the makers have decided to postpone the release of the two films and said, "Here is the exciting news - we are moving and grooving and we are changing release dates. I'm planting two flags right here. I wanted you guys to hear this directly from me first."

The actor then announced the upcoming animated film Super-Pets will now be released on July 29, which was earlier supposed to be the Black Adam release day. He will voice the role of Krypto in the upcoming movie. He further mentioned the most-awaited film in the DCU, Black Adam will be released on October 21 and added, "Right before Halloween, playing through Thanksgiving and playing through the Christmas Holidays." He quipped he is thrilled about the movies and said, "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change."

Who is Black Adam?

Black Adam is one of the most powerful supervillains in the DC Universe. He is an arch-enemy of superhero Shazam and also the nemesis of the Shazam family. Black Adam possesses several superpowers, which makes him one of the most powerful supervillains. He had incredible stamina, invulnerability, unmatchable super speed, tremendous physical strength, great wisdom, and knowledge.

Image: AP