Dwayne Johnson Reveals Training For 'Black Adam'; 'toughest Thing I’ve Ever Done In Life'

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock who has been training rigorously to prepare for Black Adam, recently shed his views on building the right physique. The actor who is one of the most bankable names has featured in hits like Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, San Andreas, and a number of instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor who will make his superhero debut with the DCEU film Black Adam, based on the comic book character of the same name, shed light on the training that has gone behind in getting a good body structure.

In a new interview with Men's Journal, the actor revealed the lengths he went to in order to achieve his physique for the movie, striving to surpass the mock-ups done by illustrators and surprise fans. Preparing for Black Adam, according to Johnson, involved committing to the toughest training regimen of his life.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about Black Adams training

Sharing more about the same, he said, “The training we went through for this movie was the toughest I’ve ever done in my life. I promise you this: the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The actor had already given a glimpse of his strong looks in the form of behind-the-scenes photos and official production stills.

The first live-action trailer for Black Adam, which was released several months ago, gives fans a first look at the character in action but the cloak and the dark environment obscure Johnson's physique. Going by the looks, it is clear that Johnson feels pretty confident in his new look. Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., Black Adam has been set for distribution by Warner Bros. The film has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Meanwhile, the 2021 American action comedy film, Red Notice had garnered immense love from the audience is all set for a season 2. Red Notice featured Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in the lead with many other stars in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier planned for release by Universal Pictures but it was acquired by Netflix for distribution. It hit the theatres on 5 November 2021 before streaming on the OTT platform on 12 November 2021.

IMAGE: Instagram/therockk_johnson