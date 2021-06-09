Dwayne Johnson Announces Star-studded 'DC League Of Super-Pets' Cast; Read Details

DC League of Super-Pets cast has Dwayne Johnson voicing the lead character of Superman's dog, Krypto. It is an upcoming 3D computer-animated superhero comedy movie. Now, the Rock has disclosed the list of other actors who would be a part of the project.

DC League of Super-Pets teaser unveils voice cast

The Rock shared the DC League of Super-Pets teaser on his social media handles. It starts with Krypto coming on the screen as a normal dog and then getting his cape out. He jets off and comes again showcasing his style like his master, Superman. DC League of Super-Pets cast has also been revealed in the teaser. The voice team has Kevin Hart as Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, along with Kate McKinnon (Bombshell), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Ad Astra), Diego Luna (Milk), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) in undisclosed roles. DC League of Super-Pets movie release date is set as May 20, 2022. Check out the teaser below.

Ladies, gents & children of ALL AGES it’s my pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCSuperPets cast 🔥@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you & your families worldwide 🌍



Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change

😊💪🏾⚡️#SUPERPETS pic.twitter.com/4qdaVZYDvx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2021

DC League of Super-Pets teaser grabbed much attention on the internet. The voice cast has amazed many users as they shared excitement to hear their favourite actors. Take a look at some reactions to the video.

Based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel, Curt Swan, and Joe Shuster, the DC League of Super-Pets includes Wonder Woman's kangaroo, Jumpa, Supergirl's cat, Streaky the Supercat, and others. The pets of DC superheroes form a crime-fighting team of their own as each one of them has its own unique abilities. The animated project is written and directed by Jared Stern with Sam Levine as co-director. It is backed by Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group. Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing it. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producers.

Image: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

