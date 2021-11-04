One of the casting coups in recent times has been of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice. A fact that might have gone unnoticed among cinema lovers is that the trio has also played superhero characters. While Gal Gadot is famous for playing Wonder Woman in four movies, Ryan Reynolds is the face behind the much-loved Deadpool and Dwayne Johnson will soon star as Black Adam.

Of late, superheroes have started appearing in collaboration with other superheroes. Be it Marvel's Avengers or DC's Justice League, the partnerships have resulted in massively mounted productions. Amid the perennial DC vs Marvel debate, Dwayne Johnson has called for a convergence of the superheroes.

Dwayne Johnson calls for convergence of superheroes with 'Red Notice' co-stars

At the world premiere of Red Notice in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dwayne was asked by an Indian fan if he had to work with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot again, which genre he would choose.

Dwanye replied that it was a 'great question.' The wrestler-turned-actor then said, "No 1, I would do a sequel of Red Notice. When you guys see the movie, you will understand."

"And then what I would figure, is since I am Black Adam, Ryan Reynolds, of course, is Deadpool, and Gal is the one and only, Wonder Woman, it feels there is a way to maybe converge the universes, between DC and Marvel," the star added.

He then quipped, "We're making history."

For the unversed, Gal Gadol's Wonder Woman and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam are creations of DC, while Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is from Marvel.

Wonder Woman first featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), then in her standalone film Wonder Woman (2017), and its sequel Wonder Woman 1984 (2019) and Justice League (2017). Deadpool released in 2016 and its sequel Deadpool 2 in 2018. Black Adam is set to be released next year.

Meanwhile, Red Notice is hitting the screens on November 5, in a limited release. The action-comedy will then release on Netflix on November 12. The movie traces FBI's hunt, led by Dwayne Johnson, for the most wanted, in this case, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.