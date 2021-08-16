Dwayne Johnson Calls Emily Blunt Funny; Says No Co-star Made Him Laugh Harder Than Her

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt recently starred in the adventure-fantasy Jungle Cruise. The actors received much appreciation for the movie. The two appeared in several interviews for the promotions of their movie. Dwayne Johnson called 'The Rock' recently shared some glimpses of those interviews and revealed that Emily is the only co-star who had made him laugh the hardest.

Dwayne Johnson reveals Emily Blunt is the funniest co-star

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle to share how his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt always makes him laugh. In the video, the actors were seen answering several questions. When asked, "If for this movie, they had to develop a skill from scratch," Emily pointed at Dwayne Johnson and said, "acting." Blunt's answer cracked Johnson up as he burst into laughter. Later in the video, Emily talked about the kissing scene and its preparation for the film. She joked about how she felt kissing The Rock and said, "Just so much protein coming at me."

When asked about the hardest part in the movie, Emily said, "working with a little b**ch like this one." Dwayne Johnson kept laughing at Emily's jokes. In the caption, he wrote, "Here’s the gospel ~ I have never EVER worked with any other costar in my life who makes me laugh harder than this one. Man we talk sh*t and laugh so f’n hard and all future press junkets will forever pale in comparison to ours 🤣🥃. But this level of comfort and ease, comes with trust ~ and trust ignites the chemistry and that chemistry is what you guys have loved on-screen in JUNGLE CRUISE." He then thanked the audience for loving his film and wrote, "We appreciate and love you guys for loving the movie and cheers to takin’ sh*t, a lot of trust and laughing hard."

Details about Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer Jungle Cruise released on July 28, 2021. The film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It also cast Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Veronica Falcon and Paul Giamatti in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around Dr Lily Houghton and her wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff who go on an adventure to find an ancient tree.

