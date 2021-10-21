Dwayne Johnson Calls Out 'Shazam' In Funny 'Black Adam' Post By Twitterati; Read:

Recently, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson took to his official Twitter handle and called out Shazam in a funny post that compared the DC characters' teasers at DC FanDome. Johnson is linked to star as the ancient antihero since 2014 with plans to initially stand as the villain for Zachary Levi's hero. It was only several years later DC Films met Johnson and chose to do a standalone Black Adam film with a villain angle alongside Shazam.

Dwayne Johnson calls out Shazam

As the teasers for both films debuted at the DC FanDome, a Twitter user shared several stills featuring Shazam and Black Adam. The user further asked what the former can do when put up against a relatively stronger Black Adam. American actor Dwayne Johnson also known as 'The Rock', was quick to notice the tweet and responded with a quote from the DC antihero himself reminiscent of his wrestling days.

Black Adam is led by Johnson and also stars Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz (better known in the comics as Isis), Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, all members of the Justice Society of America. The plot details are still under wraps, however, fans are speculating that it will follow the 52 and original storylines for the character in which he is imprisoned for 5,000 years for his abuse of his powers and breaks free with inadvertent help from the Intergang. The film was delayed multiple times owing to the COVID pandemic. It is finally slated for release on July 29, 2022.

Black Adam's trailer started with Pierce Brosnan, who would play Doctor Fate, sharing his experience on the sets. Brosnan reveals he had worked with several franchises but never came across something as huge as Black Adam. Every cast member explains their characters after which Brosnan introduces Johnson, who is leading the whole charge.

Levi's much-anticipated Shazam might not appear in Black Adam, however, the first footage debuted at the virtual event teased fans their inevitable confrontation, with Shahi's Tomaz reawakening Johnson's character by saying, 'Shazam.' Both the actors have expressed hope to face off against one another on the big screen, as the comic frequently go on exploring their rivalry and battles.

Image: AP