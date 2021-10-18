Dwayne Johnson Reveals How Black Adam Can Defeat Superman, 'only One Will Kill The Other'

The first look of DC's upcoming movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular was unveiled at the DC FanDome 2021. The upcoming film introduces the ancient Egyptian antihero who is out for salvation and revenge after being imprisoned for over 5,000 years. Johnson explained how the anti-hero Black Adam can defeat DC's iconic superhero, Superman. The pair has similar power and exist in DCEU, making fans hope that the duo crosses each others path.

Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam can defeat Superman

Replying to a fan that suggested that only Black Adam could kill Superman, Dwayne Johson said that the anti-villain could definitely kill the superhero. Johnson also wrote that both Superman and Black Adam were unstoppable forces, but Black Adam won't have any problem with killing Superman. He wrote, "Fico, thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is. #BlackAdam."

Dwayne Johnson took to the stage at the virtual fan event and unveiled the first look of the movie. As he shared the teaser of the movie, Johnson said that he was born to play Black Adam. He said, "his character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time and I've worked so hard work these hands, my fingers to the bone on this project because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."

The movie also will also introduce new superheroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). The movie is a spin-off of the 2019 movie Shazam and chronicles Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. The movie is s scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@therock/@batmanvsuperman