Dwayne Johnson Calls Red Notice “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever,” Shares Exclusive Clip

Netflix’s Tudum event is going strong and Dwayne Johnson added to the excitement of the event with a new clip from his upcoming film Red Notice. The actor shared the exclusive clip on Saturday adding to the fans’ hype for the film. The Rock appeared via video during the fan event and lauded the movie which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

During the event, Johnson shared the clip from the upcoming film on his Instagram as well. The actor, while hyping up the fans, called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.” Sharing the clip on his official Instagram handle, Johnson wrote, “#REDNOTICE EXCLUSIVE SCENE. From our highly anticipated, globe trotting #REDNOTICE 🌍🔥🔥🔥 as @gal_gadot wipes the floor with our asses! Thanks @vancityreynolds! The world’s most wanted art thief. The FBI’s top profiler.

And the greatest conman the world has NEVER seen…. RED NOTICE is Netflix’s biggest movie ever ~ and the most FUN[sic].”

The actor went on to add that the movie will begin streaming on Netflix from November 12. “Mark your calendar,” he added. Earlier on September 2, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated action-thriller featuring the aforementioned star-studded trio. The trailer much like its newly-released exclusive clip that had the trio fighting inside the art gallery in a joyful yet action-packed manner.

'Red Notice'

The trailer of Red Notice had viewers at the edge of their seats as the action-packed video hyped the film up. The trailer showed Dwayne Johnson being introduced as FBI Special Agent John Hartley. "I've been tracking your scores for a while now," he says, referring to the two other lead characters played by Reynolds and Gadot. After meeting Reynolds' con-artist of a character, Nolan Booth, the two go on to visit Gal Gadot who plays the elite thief, Sarah Black. In the trailer, Johnson's FBI agent team up with Reynold's con artist in order to capture the talented thief played by Gadot.

In addition to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice also stars Chris Diamantopoulos as an unnamed villain and Ritu Arya in a supporting role. The Rock also serves as a producer on Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber following their action-comedy film, Central Intelligence and an action-thriller film, Skyscraper.

(Image: Instagram)