Dwayne Johnson Gives Sneak Peek Into His Anti-hero 'Black Adam' Ahead Of Film's Trailer

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is all set to bring DC super villain to life in the upcoming film Black Adam. The movie will mark Johnson's first foray into the superhero genre and also his debut in DC. While the movie was announced long before, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. While the movie is still months away from its release and its makers are keeping fans updated with its updates. Ahead of the film's trailer, Dwayne Johnson recently unveiled a new still of his supervillain avatar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson recently unveiled a new still from his upcoming film Black Adam and also announced the release date of its trailer. In the picture, The Rock could be seen donning Black Adam's metallic costume and giving away a fierce look. Along with the still, he revealed the film's much-awaited trailer is all set to arrive on June 8, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "On JUNE 8th The hierarchy of power shifts in the DC Universe. Our World Premiere Trailer Drops BLACK ADAM."

The actor's fans were thrilled to see him in the supervillain avatar as they expressed their excitement for the film's trailer. While one wrote, "Maaad over it," another commented, "I'm waiting for this." Many also praised him for his fierce look in the still.

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is one of the most awaited movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films.

Despite his years-long acting career, Black Adam will mark Johnson's debut in the superhero genre. The character is more of an anti-hero who has similar power to that of Captain Marvel aka Shazam. Black Adam also originated as a corrupted Egyptian predecessor, who has derived his powers from ancient Egyptian gods. The character has been reinvented over the years as an anti-hero and has been teamed up with other DC superheroes and yet has remained a character out of himself. The movie is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and is all set for its world premiere on October 21, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@therock