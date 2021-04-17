Dwayne Johnson Has A Hilarious Encounter With A Lizard; Fans Call It 'perfect'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to share a quirky encounter with a small lizard. In the short video shared, the actor can be seen trying to get a stuck-up lizard out of the house by picking it up and dropping it outside. The actor also gave the video an unexpected and hilarious twist, stating at the end that he ate the reptile. Dwayne Johnson’s fans have flooded the comment section with compliments as they love every part of the video.

Dwayne Johnson’s fight with a lizard

Hollywood star and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to. In the video shared, the actor can be seen recording a lizard that has been stuck at his gym. in the short clip, the actor is seen picking up a small lizard in an attempt to save it. The lizard seems to have panicked as it is seen biting The Rock's finger while it is being lifted.

The small lizard refuses to get out of the room even when it is dropped right outside the window. It is seen coming back to Dwayne at a higher pace while the actor backs off swiftly. In the background, Dwyane can be heard funnily requesting the lizard to not bite as he is only trying to help.

In the caption for the post, Dwayne Johnson has mentioned that he was successful in taking the small animal out. He has shed some light on how the lizard returned to fight him as it did not like being airlifted out. He has also given the caption an unexpected twist by jokingly writing that he ate that lizard later. His caption also had a touch of John Cena's in-ring avatar as he used the line, "You want some, come get some". Have a look at the post on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken highly of the actor's sense of humour. One of the fans has also called the video 'perfect'. Some of his followers have used a series of emotions to express their thoughts. Have a look.

