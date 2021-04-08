Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Black Adam Ready’, Reveals Production Kickstarts This Week

Black Adam is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular superhero character. It is one of the most anticipated forthcoming superhero projects with a stellar cast. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the film and now The Rock revealed that the first step towards its making will begin soon.

Dwayne Johnson ready to kickstart 'Black Adam' production

The Rock has more than 220 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram handle has him announcing that the shooting for the Black Adam movie will commence this week. The actor uploaded a picture of himself sweating it in the gym and mentioned that he is ready to take on the supervillain character. He is standing in with a big chain at his Iron Paradise gym. Check out Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post below.

Black Adam movie features Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. They are members of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Sarah Shahi (Reverie) is also a part of the Black Adam cast, possibly portraying Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, the love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard) in an undisclosed role.

The story is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has partnered with Dwayne Johnson on Disney's The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the film.

The project has been in development for quite a long time. The character could interact with Zachary Levi's Shazam or Superman in the future. Currently, Black Adam is set to arrive in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Promo Image Source: therock Instagram