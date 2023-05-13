Dwayne Johnson Opens Up On Battling Depression: Being A Girl Dad Helped

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about his recurring struggle with depression during his appearance in a popular podcast. The actor revealed multiple instances where he battled depression. Johnson also revealed how being a father to his daughters is what was his saving grace through the trying times.

On his first bout of depression



As per The Hollywood Reporter, in the Pivot podcast, Dwayne Johnson opened up about his first tryst with depression revealing that it occurred during his time at the University of Miami when his shoulder injury kept him off the football team. Johnson recalls not having the will to do anything which eventually led him to leave, not even appearing for his midterms. He added, "...the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was".

On his divorce



The Black Adam actor revealed how he felt the same way several years later as he was going through his divorce. Noting the difference between his first tryst with depression versus his second, he expressed that at least the second time around he knew what it was. He also expressed gratitude at having friends who he could draw support from.

On his daughter's being a saving grace



Dwayne Johnson gave maximum credit to his three daughters, Simone, 21, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5. for helping him cope with depression. The actor expressed how the experience of simply being a "girl dad" was a major factor in helping him with his mental health struggles. Johnson said, "You look at them, and you realize, 'Well, I mean, really, this is what it's all about".

Johnson advocates for men's mental health



Johnson also commented on the correlation of being a man and overlooking mental health. He stated how it has been extremely commonplace for men to simply ignore their emotional impulses and continue with their lives. The actor said, "If you're going through your own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to somebody. It can't be fixed if you keep that pain inside...".

