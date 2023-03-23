Not Just Shazam 2 And Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Ruined This Franchise Too

After the underwhelming audience response to Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods, reports suggested that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘sabotaged’ the film. However, this is not the first time The Rock’s name has been associated with a franchise for the wrong reasons. In January 2022, Dwayne Johnson rejected an open invitation from Vin Diesel to get back on the Fast and Furious franchise, amid an ongoing feud.



Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel co-starred in the movie franchise Fast and Furious. However, in 2016, Johnson announced his departure from the action film series. His reported feud with Vin Diesel was much discussed. In August 2016, The Rock made headlines with his cryptic Instagram post which read, “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t.” He added, "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.”

Though Johnson did not drop names, it was confirmed in subsequent reports that he referred to Diesel. Later, while speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor confessed that he caused a ‘firestorm’ and that it was not his best day so he "should not have shared that online".

The Rock also recalled in an another interview that he met Diesel and they had a chat. Following the chat, it was clear that both actors were on the opposite ends of the spectrum. While filming the franchise finale in November, Vin Diesel took to Instagram asked The Rock to return to the movie so that they can make ‘the best Fast & Furious’ finale, but Johnson turned down the offer.

History repeats itself! The Rock blamed for DCs downfall

After the infamous Fast & Furious incident, Dwayne Johnson earned the reputation of being self-centred and postioning himself bigger than the movie. Shazam 2! actor, Zachary Levi seemingly confirmed that Dwayne Johnson refused a Black Adam cameo in the new DC movie, which had a huge impact on its business. Earlier, he had reportedly also vetoed Levi's (Shazam) cameo in Black Adam.