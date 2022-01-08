Dwayne Johnson Posts BTS Pics From 'Black Adam'; Shares Struggle Of 10 Hours Of Shooting

Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared some BTS photos from production on Black Adam, which is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The XXX: The Xander Cage actor also penned a heartfelt note with the picture.

Dwayne Johnson shares BTS pics from Black Adam

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson uploaded a series of three photos. He captioned the post, "Very long workday, but very productive for our VFX production of BLACK ADAM." He further added, "10 hours of sitting in “the egg” shooting extremely complicated sequences where I can only move my eyes, head & shoulders focusing on marks no bigger than a quarter - all while performing as #BlackAdam." The actor noted, "In the mythology, TETH ADAM (his original name before his soul is darkened to BLACK), starts off as a slave in his birthplace of Kahndaq. These slave sequences are super intricate and complex."

Praising his team for working hard, Rock wrote, "Requires a real TEAM EFFORT to get the job done. A huge THANK YOU to/ our director, Jaume Collet Serra. Our Black Adam VFX Supervisor, and two time Oscar winner, Bill Westenhofer. Our entire A+ post-production crew and the brilliant LOLA Visual Effects Team. Thank you all for your time and incredible talents and I can’t wait for the world to finally see THE MAN IN BLACK #vfx #mythologycomestolife #blackadam".

The Total Film Magazine's Twitter handle recently dropped their exclusive set of unseen pictures from the sets of the highly-anticipated movie, Black Adam. The actor can be seen wearing the Black Adam costume consisting of a heavy suit with a hoodie. The Total Magazine tweeted, "There was always something unique about #BlackAdam” – we spoke to the @TheRock about @BlackAdamMovie for the new issue. Plus, check out three exclusive new images from the set of next year's massive DC movie."

“There was always something unique about #BlackAdam” – we spoke to the @TheRock about @BlackAdamMovie for the new issue. Plus, check out three exclusive new images from the set of next year's massive DC movie https://t.co/VnOxLerrYc pic.twitter.com/lrxXdXGHRz — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 7, 2021

About the movie

Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., Black Adam has been set for distribution by Warner Bros. The film has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Image: Instagram/@therock