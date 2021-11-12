Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Young Rock's Career Predictions; Reese Witherspoon Agrees '110%'

Dwayne Johnson recently shared a video from his early days in the WWE, showcasing the young Rock spilling beans on how he wants to look back on his career. The actor gives a hilarious reaction as his younger self throws a 'lot of numbers' in an interview recorded a week before his first stint in the WWE. The clip happens to be 24 years old when The Rock made his wrestling debut in New York city's Madison Square Garden.

In the video, Dwayne talks about giving '110% effort and commitment' in pursuing his wrestling stint, so that he reaps the plentiful fruits of his labour. The clip was widely celebrated by ardent fans of the actor, while many celebrities like Reese Witherspoon stated that they '110% agree' with his younger version's wisdom.

Dwayne Johnson reacts to the young Rock spilling wisdom

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, he uploaded a clip from the interview whose title reads "Young Rock Predicts his WWE career". "There’s a lot of numbers being thrown around here from a guy who failed math", he remarked jokingly and added," Just came across this clip from an interview I did ONE WEEK BEFORE my very first wrestling match in the WWE, where I made my wrestling debut in NYC’s Madison Square Garden." The Rock remarked that his 24-year-old version was broke and "and never had a match in the @WWE.". He concluded by mentioning, "Forever grateful for this wild and unpredictable journey and the road I’ve been on. Nice haircut, DJ." Take a look.

The post received myriad reactions from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Big sean, Mark Wahlberg among others. Many hailed him as "the absolute best" in sports entertainment, while others called him 'inspirational'.

Meanwhile, Johnson's latest action-comedy Red Notice premiered via Netflix today. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film showcases Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent who teams up with a renowned art thief Ryan Reynolds to capture a rising criminal Gal Gadot. The movie marks Johnson and Thurber's third outing after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. He will also be seen in Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets (voicing Krypto the Superdog).

(IMAGE: AP)