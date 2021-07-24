Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Won't Be Part Of Future F&F Films; Reacts To Diesel's Remark Too

Hollywood actor and former wrestling champion Dwayne Johnson, and his former co-star, Vin Diesel, have had a rough patch in their friendship for the past five years. The actors have often indirectly addressed their feud in several interviews. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel made a remark on his 2016 feud with the San Andreas actor. Dwayne Johnson reacted to his former co-star, Vin Diesel's, remark and revealed how he laughed it out. The former wrestler also said that he would not be a part of the franchise's films in the future.

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Diesel's remark on their feud

Diesel recently talked about his feud with Johnson in the cover interview of Men's Health Magazine. Their feud took place in 2016 during the filming of the film The Fate Of The Furious. The actor opened up about working with Johnson, who played the role of Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise. In the interview, Diesel mentioned how it was tough to embody Hobb's character in the film. He further mentioned how his approach at the time of filming the movie was "tough love" to get the right performances from the actors. Diesel co-produced the 2017 film with Chris Morgan, Michael Fottrell and Neal H. Mortiz.

Johnson reacted to Diesel's comment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He appeared with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. Johnson said he "laughed hard" addressing Diesel's remark. He further said everyone had a laugh at the comment, and he would like to leave it at that. The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor then wished the team of F9 well for their film. He also mentioned that he would not be a part of the franchise's future films. Emily Blunt joked about Diesel's remark and asked Johnson to thank God that Diesel was there to carry him through the film.

Dwayne Johnson played the role of a federal agent named Luke Hobbs. He first appeared in the 2011 film Fast Five. Later, he reprised his role as Hobbs in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, 2015's Furious 7, and The Fate Of The Furious (2017). The actor also played Hobbs in the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

IMAGE: VIN DIESEL'S INSTAGRAM

