Dwayne Johnson Says He's Working Extremely Hard For 'Black Adam', Teases Shirtless Scene

Dwayne Johnson will be making his debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with Black Adam as he plays the titular superhero. The production of the project has commenced in April in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, the Rock revealed that it will have sequences where he shows off his body and he is getting ready for it.

Dwayne Johnson does late-night training for shirtless scenes in Black Adam

The Rock has more than 240 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently posted a picture of himself from his Iron Paradise gym. The wrestler turned actor is wearing a tank top over black shorts and even donned an Under Armour cap. He wrote that he is doing late-night training as the Black Adam shooting will have a big week. The actor mentioned that it includes "champion" scenes where he takes his shirt off and shows his body.

Dwayne Johnson stated that he has been working "extremely hard" to play Black Adam unlike any other role in his entire career. He disclosed that he is following a strict diet, and is also doing an intense workout. The Rock explained that the comic mythology of the character as he noted that Teth Adam becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods. He is blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam. Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below.

Black Adam cast includes Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. They are members of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Sarah Shahi (Reverie) is also a part of the team, possibly portraying Adrianna Tomaz / Isis the love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard) in an undisclosed role.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with the latest draft penned by Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The project has been in development for quite a long time. Black Adam will arrive in theatres on July 29, 2022. It is among the most anticipated upcoming superhero films.

