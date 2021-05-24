Dwayne Johnson Serenades Friend's 91-Year-Old Mother On Her Birthday; Watch

On May 24, 2021, Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of a friend and co-worker's mother reacting to a video of him serenading her for her 91st birthday. In the heartwarming post, the actor can be seen cheerfully wishing Mama Ruthie and her emotional reaction is captured in the video he shared. Sharing it, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson penned a long caption informing her reaction also made him 'emo'. He also added that this is 'truly the best part of his fame'.

Dwayne Johnson on a friend's mother's 91st birthday

In the video, Mama Ruthie can be seen sitting in front of a computer, where Dwayne Johnson's self-recorded video is being played. Mama Ruthie's adorable reaction of talking back and clapping is recorded in the video and shared on Dwayne's Insta handle. As for the caption, Dwayne penned, "This one is special and man it just made me emo watching Mama Ruthie talk back to the screen. Celebrating Ruthie’s 91st birthday and what a beautiful, inspiring LIFE she’s lived. Ruthie’s son, Andy Fickman is my long time brother of mine (and director of my first Disney movie years ago called, THE GAME PLAN). [I] say this all the time and I mean it from the heart ~ stuff like this is truly the BEST PART OF MY FAME. Happy Birthday Mama Ruthie! Love you, dj aka your favorite son."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers also rushed to compliment the actor and drop positive messages for him. A fan commented, "King of WWE" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "Happy birthday Ruthie" with a string of emoticons. A netizen commented, "Wow this is nice" with several red hearts. Another one wrote, "You're the man Mr. Rock" with praying hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne will next be seen in a DC Comics-based superhero film, Black Adam. Bankrolled by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., and set for distribution by Warner Bros., Dwayne Johnson in Black Adams will be seen playing the titular role. Black Adam cast includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. The film is slated to release in the month of July 2022.

IMAGE: THE ROCK INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.