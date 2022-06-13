Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For 'positive Reviews' On Black Adam's Trailer; 'New DC Era..'

Black Adam is one of the most highly-anticipated forthcoming DC films. Actor Dwayne Johnson is all set to amaze his fans with his DC debut in the film, wherein he will be seen stepping into the shoes of a powerful DC anti-hero. The movie marks Johnson's debut into the universe of superheroes.

Last week, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer film 'Black Adam' which fueled fans' excitement. The trailer depicts the tragic back story of Black Adam who is on a revenge-spree post after his son's death in an attack. The trailer got immense love from fans all across the globe. Overwhelmed with the audience's response, recently, Dwayne Johnson penned a note of gratitude and thanked all his fans for giving 'staggering positive reviews' on the trailer.

Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for positive response to Black Adam's trailer

Recently, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took to his Twitter handle and shared a video expressing his happiness on the Black Adam trailer's terrific response. The wrestler-turned-actor also penned a heartwarming note thanking all his fans for the amazing response. Johnson wrote, "Two words. #BlackAdam THANK YOU around the world. A staggering 98% POSITIVE GLOBAL REVIEW for our BLACK ADAM trailer! A new era in the DC Universe is ushering in. Passion. Disruption. And ALWAYS giving the fans what they want. ~ BA @SevenBucksProd".

Take a look at the tweet-

More about Black Adam

Going as per the trailer, the DC film is set to explore the beginning of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment. Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and many others. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Image: Instagram/@therock