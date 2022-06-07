Dwayne Johnson Shares Cool BTS Pic From Black Adam Sets Ahead Of Trailer Release; See

Black Adam is one of the highly-anticipated DC films of the year and as the movie marks Dwayne Johnson's debut in the superhero world, the actor has frequently been giving exciting updates about the film through his social media handle. The Red Notice star recently gave a thrilling sneak peek at the BTS glimpse of his character from the sets of Black Adam, leaving his fans delighted.

Dwayne Johnson unveils BTS look from Black Adam sets

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a behind the scene picture of himself from the sets of his highly-awaited film, Black Adam. As the actor plays the lead role of Teth-Adam / Black Adam in the DC superhero film, Black Adam, he gave a sneak peek at his character hovering in the air with the help of a crane. In the caption, he escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating that the world premiere of the trailer of the film was in two days, i.e. on 8 June 2022. The caption read, “In 2 days. World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam June 8th * here’s a cool BTS pic from the set of the man in black who can fly at the speed of light, but often….hovers.” (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post and expressed their excitement about watching the trailer of the film. Many others commented as to how eager they were to watch him on screen as a superhero while others extended their love by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Black Adam is one of the most awaited movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films. Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate and many others.

Image: Instagram/@therock