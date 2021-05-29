Dwayne Johnson To Jack Whitehall; A Look At Jungle Cruise Cast While You Await The Film

Jungle Cruise is one of the highly-anticipated American fantasy adventure movies that will feature some of the most talented actors from the film industry. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the backdrop of the movie has been set in the 20th century where a riverboat captain takes his brother and a scientist on a mission into a jungle that is believed to possess powers. The new Jungle Cruise trailer was recently released and received millions of views and positive reactions from fans. Jungle Cruise release date has been set for July 2021 for a theatrical release as well as on Disney+.

Jungle Cruise cast

Dwayne Johnson

Better known as The Rock, the actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Frank Wolff in the movie. Dwayne Johnson has also essayed a variety of other roles in his career through which he has gained immense popularity. Apart from this, the actor has also been gearing up for the release of his other movies namely Free Guy, Red Notice, Black Adam and DC's League of Super-Pets. Some of his other popular movies include The Scorpion King, Fast Five, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Fast & Furious 6, Hercules, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hobbs & Shaw and many more.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is best known for her breakthrough performance in The Devil Wears Prada and will now be seen in the film essaying the role of a scientist. The actor has been a part of numerous movies and television shows in her career so far and is also gearing up for the release of two of her other films namely Wild Mountain Thyme and A Quiet Place Part II. She will also be seen in the upcoming television series, The English.

Jesse Plemons

He is one of the popular American actors who began his acting journey in the movie industry as a child artist. He appeared in several movies and TV shows and even won a variety of awards and accolades for his spectacular performances. His other upcoming movies include Antlers, The Power of the Dog and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jack Whitehall

One of the popular American actors, Jack Whitehall will be seen essaying a significant role in the film. The actor gained recognition through his television shows and his vital appearances in movies. Some of his shows include Who Do You Think You Are?, Good Omens, Beehive, Fresh Meat, Top Gear, Drunk History, Decline and Fall and many more.

Édgar Ramírez

Édgar Ramírez is best known for his role in the biopic Carlos for which he even received a prestigious award. He has also been a pivotal part of some of the most iconic movies namely The Bourne Ultimatum, Saluda al Diablo de mi Parte, Zero Dark Thirty, The Girl on the Train, Gold, Bright, Yes Day, Furlough, The Last Days of American Crime and several others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUNGLE CRUISE TRAILER

