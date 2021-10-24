Dwayne Johnson To Run For POTUS? Actor Says ‘I Don’t Know The First Thing About Politics’

Dwayne Johnson has often been in the news for his political aspirations but recently took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note about the same. In the caption of his post, he wondered if he was the right person to be the POTUS. He wrote, "At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics."

Dwayne Johnson opens up about being a US presidential candidate

The Jungle Cruise actor, often called The Rock, took to Instagram and mentioned that although he cares about the country and every person who bleeds red, that does not necessarily make him a great presidential candidate. He mentioned, "The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President" and spoke about the 'unbelievable support' he could potentially have. He also penned down, "But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here. I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate. And that’s where I am today."

Dwayne Johnson then went on to say that although he is not a politician, core values matter. He emphasised taking care of one's family, being inclusive and respecting everyone. He penned down, "Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE."

Dwayne Johnson on the work front

Dwayne Johnson was most recently seen in the adventure film, Jungle Cruise. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starred Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles alongside Johnson. The actor spoke to ANI after the release of the film and mentioned that the actor had a 'unique sense' of what the film should be. He also lauded the director for his visual aesthetic, work ethic and ability to tell stories through camera work. Johnson is currently gearing up for his role in Black Adam, one of the most anticipated DC movies.

Image: AP