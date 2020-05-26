Dwayne Johnson's Highest Rated Movies According To IMDb; See List Here

Dwayne Johnson is among the top actors in Hollywood now. Known by his ring name as The Rock, he was the highest-paid actor in 2018 by Forbes. The former professional wrestler has worked in several popular films now. Before pursuing acting, he was a professional wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years and was popular for the sport. Dwayne Johnson is surprisingly the third generation in wrestling.

He has now worked in several popular films like the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji reboot (and sequel), Moana and several others. He recently appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s highest-rated films according to IMDb.

Moana (7.6/10)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana is a 2016 animated film. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auli'i Cravalho as Moana. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui from Moana was also inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. The movie is popular for its empowering storyline and is also likely to bring a smile on your face.

Fast Five (7.3/10)

Dwayne Johnson is popular for portraying the character of Luke Hobbs in the Fast And Furious movies. Fast Five brings our favourite characters, Brian and Dom, back in action with Luke Hobbs in full pursuit. The movie was released back in 2011. This fifth installation in the franchise also marks the debut of the character Luke Hobbs.

Furious 7 (7.2/10)

Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 is among the best Fast and Furious movies. This is because of a lot of reasons. This movie is also the final outing of Paul Walker and hence makes it more personal. Wiz Khalifa released a music video for See You Again as the final tribute to late Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner in the film series.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (6.9/10)

This is the reboot of the 1995 film titled Jumanji, which starred Robin Williams. This movie was released in 2017 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in lead roles. The story revolves around four friends who are trapped within a magical video game

Pain & Gain (6.4/10)

Pain & Gain is directed by Michael Bay. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie in lead roles. The movie revolves around three bodybuilders who plan to kidnap a businessman. However, things go south when their plan goes terribly wrong.

