Dwayne Johnson Is A True Blue Foodie And His Instagram Handle Is Proof

Dwayne Johnson is among the many celebrities, who have time and again promoted the importance of fitness. However, it seems like Dwayne Johnson enjoys some carbohydrate-infused meals at times, as the actor shares pictures of his cheat meals on Instagram. Here are a few pictures that prove that Dwayne Johnson is a true-blue foodie.

Dwayne Johnson is a 'foodie'

In the picture shared by Dwayne Johnson, a plate filled with some French fries and a fresh chicken burger is seen. The actor also captured some Termana Taqueila. Take a look.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his big Thanksgiving spread. As seen in the picture shared, Dwayne Johnson captured a grilled turkey, cranberry sauce, yams and mashed potatoes. With the picture, Dwayne thanked motivated his fans to keep working hard and thanked them for all the love. Take a look:

Recently, the actor shared a picture of his Sunday cheat meal. As seen in the picture shared by Dwayne Johnson, the actor seemed to be munching on a bowl of cheese pasta and some gingerbread. The picture also features his i-pad and notepad. Take a look:

In this picture, the actor gave s sneak-peek into his 'doozie' Sunday Cheatmeal, which features a homemade apple cobbler and two pints of his 'personal heaven', salt and straw ice cream. With the picture shared, the actor also joked that his nickname during the weekend is 'chocolate gooey brownie'. Take a look.

Dwayne's last outing

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson last graced the with Jumanji: The Next Level with Kevin Heart. The film also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman and Alex Wolff, who are seen reprising their roles from the previous film of the franchise, alongside newcomers Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. This American fantasy adventure comedy film is the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise.

