Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Promotions For The Movie Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The third instalment will be starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Hart in lead roles while Danny DeVito and Danny Glover will be joining the ensemble cast. The third movie is set to release on December 13, 2019. The trailer of the film was released on July 1, 2019. Currently, all the stars are in Mexico promoting the movie. Here are a few stills from the promotions that Dwayne Johnson has shared on his Instagram.

Jumanji: The Next Level promotions on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Kevin Escobar

In this video, we can see Dwayne Johnson and his Jumanji co-star Kevin impersonating a famous web-series character and the real-life drug lord, Pablo Escobar. He is seen supporting floral print silk shirt that looks similar to the character of Netflix's Narcos lead character played by Wagner Moura. As part of the caption, the San Andreas actor wrote, "Kevin Escobar will only talk to me if we get in the pool, to ensure I’m not wearing a wire. Welcome to my life 🤦🏽‍♂️💀🧱 #jumanjithenextlevel #pressjunket #bricksonbricks".

Banter

In this video, we can see Dwayne Johnson bantering with Kevin Hart. They are fighting over who has a better role in the movie by taking Danny DeVito and Danny Glover’s opinions. Danny DeVito will be seen voicing the charter of Dr. Smolder Bravestone played by The Rock and Danny Glover will be voicing the character of Franklin Finbar played by Kevin Hart. Both Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart banter over who is better to promote the movie.

Kick-off event

In this video, we see the whole cast of the movie on a stage designed like the theme of the movie. They also are holding glasses with Teremana Tequila, and with the toast, Dwayne Johnson released the movie's global press junket. He shared it with all the people of the press and the other exhibitors who were present at the event from around the world. Jack Black was also seen using a prop monkey's hand to hold his glass.

