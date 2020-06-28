Dwayne Johnson's Movie Trailers That Have Crossed More Than 10 Million Views

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is among the top actors in Hollywood now. The former professional wrestler has worked in several popular films now. Before pursuing acting, he was a professional wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years and was popular for the sport. He has now worked in several popular films like the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji reboot (and sequel), Moana and several others. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s movie trailers that crossed more 10 million views.

Skyscraper

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper was released in 2018. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, and Hannah Quinlivan. This thriller revolves around one Will Sawyer, who assesses security for skyscrapers. He is accused of a blaze in the safest building in the world and must prove himself innocent and save his family.

Jumanji: The Next Level

This is the reboot of the 1995 film titled Jumanji, which starred Robin Williams. This movie was released in 2017 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in lead roles. The story revolves around four friends who are trapped within a magical video game.

Pain and Gain

Pain & Gain is directed by Michael Bay. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie in lead roles. The movie revolves around three bodybuilders who plan to kidnap a businessman. However, things go South when their plan goes terribly wrong.

Moana

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana is a 2016 animated film. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auli'i Cravalho as Moana. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui from Moana was also inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. The movie is popular for its empowering storyline and is also likely to bring a smile on your face.

Fast and Furious 7

Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 is among the best Fast and Furious movies. This is because of a lot of reasons. This movie is also the final outing of Paul Walker and hence makes it more personal. Wiz Khalifa released a music video for See You Again as the final tribute to late Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner in the film series.

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence is a 2016 action movie which stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in lead roles. The movie was quite popular because of the dynamic duo's onscreen hilarity. The story revolves around Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), whose life turns around when Bob Stone (The Rock), his classmate in high school, drags him into a covert operation.

