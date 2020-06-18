Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Being A Part Of DC FanDome

The news of the first-ever DC FanDome was announced on June 17, and fans have been excited to be the part of the FanDome on August 22, 2020. The first-ever DC FanDome will be a 24-hour long virtual convention where a lot of new details regarding the future of the DC projects will be announced. It is reported that this will include details of the projects like the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League, the DC TV shows, and also update fans on the CW and DC Universe. There will be several guests who will be joining the event and one of them is The Suicide Squad director James Gunn who confirmed that he and the cast of the film will be present at the fandom for some cool reveals.

The Rock confirms that he will be attending DC FanDome

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who has not made his debut in the DCEU yet, took to his Instagram and confirmed that he will be making an appearing on the DC FanDome. On June 17, he took to his Instagram and wrote, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. I will be joining the epic and first of its kind, #DCFanDome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS. #BlackAdam⚡️”. With this, he also shared a brief video creating hype for Black Adam. Take a look at the post here.

Dwayne Johnson has not been involved with the franchise for a long time now. It was reported that he was trying to get the role of Black Adam since 2008 and he was finally cast as Black Adam in 2014. This excited the fans but there were no updates on when the film was going to be made. But after the release of Shazam fans knew that Billy Batson AKA Shazam's arch-enemy Black Adam will soon be seen in DCEU. As of right now, Black Adam film is scheduled to release in December 2021.

Fans are excited that DC FanDome will surely reveal some great details about the future of DCEU. Fans also hoping to see some footage from the Black Adam film but it is highly unlikely as the film is still in its preproduction stage. The film was supposed to start shooting but the date was pushed back to late summer due to the pandemic. If not the footage the fans are expecting to hear about some major casting announcements and to know who else would be involved in the film.

