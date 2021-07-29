Dwayne Johnson's Post Shows Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Was One The First To Ride 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney's fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise is being eagerly anticipating by the audiences worldwid. The movie is based on an attraction at Walt Disney's theme park of the same name. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Recently, while sharing a BTS video of the movie Dwayne Johnson made a surprising revelation. The actor revealed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was amongst the first ones to experience the ride along with Disney's creator Walt Disney himself!

Jawaharlal Nehru experienced Jungle Cruise alongside Walt Disney

Dwayne Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes video of the movie on his Instagram. The video also included a short snippet of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with the owner of Disney, Walt Disney himself, enjoying the theme park attraction. As per a report by Koimoi, Jawaharlal Nehru happened to be amongst the first ones to enjoy the ride along with Walt Disney himself in 1955. While sharing the video Johnson wrote "Cool JUNGLE CRUISE history: in 1955 Walt Disney himself was the skipper. Here’s a behind these scenes look at our massive and visually spectacular sets in Hawaii that were built on thousands of acres of land and reservoir. No CGI, but built from scratch to achieve an authentic Amazonian feel and tapestry. An enormous cinematic creation designed to take you and your families on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME! We had the best time, so much fun and so will you!."

More about Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise had its world premiere at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on July 24, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 30, 2021, simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+. Along with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti are also part of this fantasy adventure film. The movie is set during WWI where a riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) guides British scientist Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), and her brother MacGregor, on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could be of great benefit to modern medicine.

Image: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.