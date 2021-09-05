Dwayne Johnson's Weekend Breakfast Vibe; Shares An Adorable Photo With Daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. With over 267 million Instagram followers, 'The Rock' is a much active user of the photo-sharing platform. He recently gave a glimpse of his weekend breakfast vibe with a sweet note for his three-year-old daughter, Tiana.

Dwayne Johnson's weekend vibes

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson recently shared an adorable photo of his daughter Tiana hiding behind his muscular arm. The actor mentioned how Tia loves hiding behind his arm these days. His caption then took an emotional turn as the former wrestler wrote that his arms would become the "un-coolest" place for his daughter when she would grow up. He wrote, "Weekend breakfast vibes ☀️❤️💪🏾 These days Tia loves “hiding” behind daddy. But there’s gonna be a time when she gets older where daddy’s arm is the last and un-coolest place she’ll want to be 😌 so I’ll take these moments 24/7[sic]". The Jungle Cruise actor further shared how Tiana was hiding behind his tattoo that symbolises protection and wrote, "Fun irony is she’s hiding behind the part of my tattoo where it tells the story (symbolically) of protection. Always protecting my AIGA (family)[sic]". Dwayne Johnson is the father of three girls. The actor shares his first daughter Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He and his wife, Lauren Hashian, share daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

Dwayne Johnson later spent some time of his weekend pumping up his body. The actor posted a video from the gym in which he was seen lifting weights in a blue vest. Through the video, Dwayne motivated his followers to stay fit. The caption read, "And of the things that will bite..‘Til the Sandman, he comes. Get after it this weekend, my friends[sic]".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne Johnson will soon star in the upcoming action-comedy Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. In the film, Dwayne will play the role of an Interpol agent named Rusty who is on a mission to capture the world's most wanted art thief played by Gal Gadot. During his quest, he takes help from a rival criminal and the world's greatest conman played by Ryan Reynolds. Rawson Marshall Thurber is helming the project. It will premiere on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

(IMAGE: THE ROCK'S INSTAGRAM)