DYK Chris Hemsworth Initially Auditioned For Chris Pine's Character In 'Star Trek'?

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth had revealed in 2018 that he bagged the role of George Samuel Kirk Sr, in the film Star Trek when he was originally auditioning for another character. He stated that he gave a screen test to play captain James Kirk but was not selected for the role as it was in an initial phase. He was later called in by the director, JJ Abrams, who was impressed with his audition. Chris Hemsworth went on to play a small role in the 2009 film, Star Trek, which went on to become a massive hit amongst the fans.

Chris Hemsworth opens up on Star Trek

Chris Hemsworth is a celebrated Australian actor who is best known for his work as Thor in Marvel movies. In an interaction with More Content Now, in the year 2018, the actor had spoken about his role in the Star Trek franchise and how he ended up playing such a character in the film. He said that he had already been a part of an independent film at that time, which was titled Ca$h. He later auditioned for the character of James Kirk but it was very early in the process and he did not get the part.

Chris Hemsworth further added that JJ Abram was later looking for an actor to play the role of James’ father and he remembered him. He remembered someone who looked somewhat similar to Chris Pine. He apparently asked his team who the tall guy was, who had auditioned for the part of Captain Kirk.

In the same interaction, Chris Hemsworth also describes his second audition before he bagged the role of George Kirk. He revealed that JJ Abram tracked him down and asked him to read the scene at his office. He also complimented Chris and told him that he loved his audition tape which was made six months back. Chris Hemsworth also revealed that he got the part right then and he actually had no idea how huge the film was. He stated that if he had known that the project was worth $150 million then it would have probably scared him to a great extent.

IMAGE: CHRIS HEMSWORTH INSTAGRAM

