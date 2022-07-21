While Johnny Depp is currently garnering love and attention from his fans all over the world after the verdict on the defamation trial came out, an old interview of the actor recently emerged online in which he confessed to giving a hard time to Leonardo DiCaprio during the shooting of their 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

According to an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Johnny Depp talked about how he tortured his What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio during the shooting and revealed that it was a hard time for him for some reason. Adding to it, he mentioned that Caprio was always talking about video games and said that it was a dark period. In response to that, Depp took a dig at him and stated that he will not give him a drag of his cigarette while he hid from his mother again. He further confessed how much he respected Leonardo DiCaprio and appreciated him for working hard on the film and added how all his ducks were in a row.

Depp stated, “It was a hard time for me, that film, for some reason. I don’t know why. I tortured him. I really did. He was always talking about these video games, you know? I told you it was kind of a dark period. I was like ‘No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo. I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row.”

Meanwhile, Depp and his longtime collaborator Jeff Beck's a much-awaited studio album, 18, has been released. The album cover showcases two teenagers with guitars and microphones in their hands. According to reports, Depp wrote another song for the album which seemingly took a dig at Amber Heard.

