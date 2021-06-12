DYK Miley Cyrus Was A Subject Taught In A University In 2014 Based On The Pop-star's Life?

The global pop singer Miley Cyrus had become a teenage sensation for her role of pop star Hannah Montana and her dual life as normal school girl Miley Stewart in the Disney TV series Hannah Montana which aired from 2006 to 2011. The 28-year-old star has emerged as one of the leading female singers of the 21st century and she has attained most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the past two decades with a total of 13 entries. While her fame has sparked various controversies and huge media coverage over the years, did you know Skidmore College launched a sociology course on her name back in 2014? Read on to know more about Miley Cyrus' trivia-

When Skidmore College launched a sociology course on Miley Cyrus' name

Skidmore College in New York, which is one of the United States' most expensive private colleges, launched a course called

"The Sociology of Miley Cyrus Race, Class, Gender and Media" during 2014 summer. According to ABC News, the Sarotogas Springs' liberal arts college offered the special sociology course which used Miley's life as a lens through which one can explore sociological thinking regarding identity, entertainment, as well as media and fame. Prior to this during the same year, the Rutgers University in New Jersey also offered a course on singer Beyonce called 'Politicizing Beyoncé'.

According to the same article, Carolyn Chernoff, a professor at Skidmore College talked about the purpose behind the course. Chernoff told the network the Cyrus' public persona will be used as the basis of their discussion in their class. She revealed they will be adding as much as they knew about her, based on her media reconstruction of who she really was back then. She also added that the course will be very different from the one offered by Rutgers on Beyonce.

Chernoff said in a statement to the network that it was unfortunate the way people talked about female pop stars and female bodies. She added class, gender, sexuality, and sexual performance mattered but race mattered a lot as well. She said the way people talked about the white pop stars was quite different from how people talked about the bodies of women of colour. Talking about Miley Cyrus, she said the Wrecking Ball singer complicated representations of the female body in popular culture in ways that were good, bad as well as ugly. She said their class will explore Cyrus' shift from Hannah Montana star to pop icon. She added they will also cover how Cyrus' on-stage antics had led to discussions about her sexuality.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

