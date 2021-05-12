DYK Tom Cruise's First Celebrity Crush Was THIS Actress From The 1946 Movie 'Notorious'?

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise has been making headlines as people await his highly-anticipated movie Mission Impossible 7. Known for keeping his life private, the 58-year-old seldom reveals personal information to the media. But in a throwback interview with a popular magazine, Cruise had revealed his first celebrity crush ever!

Tom Cruise's first celebrity crush

In an interview with People Magazine, Tom admitted to having a crush on the actress from the movie 'Notorious'. The actor had a crush on the Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman. The actress was considered one of the most influential media figures in cinematic history. Released in 1946, Notorious was a Nazi thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Tom Cruise's wife and relationships

The Mission: Impossible actor's romantic life received massive media attention as he dated prominent figures over the span of his career. The veteran actor has dated famous personalities such as Rebecca De Mornay and Cher during the 80s. Tom went married actress Mimi Rogers in 1987 but got divorced only three years later. Sparking new romance on the set of his movie Days of Thunder, Tom met his second wife Nicole Kidman in the year 1990.

After over a decade, Tom decided to end their marriage in 2001. Tom Cruise's third wife was Katie Holmes, known for Dawson's Creek. The actress had, on several occasions, revealed that she had a crush on Tom Cruise growing up. The couple welcomed their daughter Suri in the year 2006 but later got divorced in 2012.

Tom Cruise's movies and upcoming releases

One of the highest-paid actors in the world, Cruise started his acting career in the 80s when he got his breakthrough in the movie Risky Business in 1983. He worked in movies such as Top Gun, Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, and his most famous movie franchise Mission Impossible.

The actor is now all set to appear on the big screen with his latest release, the seventh installment from the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission Impossible 7. A look at Tom Cruise's Instagram gives a sneak peek at the upcoming action movie and fans cannot wait for the highly anticipated movie of the year. The movie is set to release next year in May.

IMAGE- TOM CRUISE'S INSTAGRAM

