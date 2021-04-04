DYK Will Smith Did Not Get To Interact With Other Cast Members Of Winter's Tale?

Will Smith took his fans by surprise when he ditched his regular choice of a 'good boy' character and took up a negative role in the film Winter's Tale (2014). It was not a negative role per se but was a cameo wherein Smith played the part of a 'judge'. He was not given any credits for the part and his screen time was very less. He appeared in all but two scenes and could not interact with the other cast members either. Read on.

As per Yahoo Entertainment, Winter's Tale director Akiva Goldsman shared that he wanted a 'charismatic' actor to play the part of 'judge'. He approached Will with the part because he could not think of anyone else to be more charismatic than Will Smith. The report also mentioned that even though other actors of the film wanted to interact with the actor, only Russell Crowe got to do so as he had a scene with Smith. In the film, Russell Crowe played the role of a demon going by the name Pearly Soames.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Jessica Brown finally admitted that she was 'annoyed' as she did not get to meet Will Smith. She wanted to sing the theme song of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with him. (Will Smith rose to fame after appearing in the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ). Even her co-star Colin Farrell was upset for not being able to meet Smith. He also wanted the opportunity to sing with Will Smith. The audience, on the other hand, was quite surprised and impressed by Will's role.

Winter's Tale is a 2014 romantic fantasy film starring Jessica Brown Findlay, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Connelly, and Russell Crowe among others. Akiva Goldsman marked his directorial debut with this film. He even wrote it and produced it. Unlike other Will Smith's movies, fans got to see the actor in a very different role in this film and they loved it. Even though Will's name did not appear in the credits roll, he was more than happy to take up this cameo part.