DYK Will Smith Hosted Presidential Inaugural Celebration For Youth Gala For Bill Clinton?

Willard Carol Smith Jr., popularly known as Will Smith, is an American actor, producer, and rapper. The actor started his career at 18, he gained much fame in the 90s. Since his debut in 1986, he has worked in several movies. But did you know that Will Smith also hosted the Presidential Inaugural Celebration for Youth as a part of former President Bill Clinton's Gala on January 19, 1993.

Will Smith hosted the Presidential Inaugural Celebration for Youth in 1993

The inauguration of Bill Clinton as the United States' 42nd President took place on January 20, 1993, at the United States Capitol's West Front in Washington, D. C. This inauguration marked the commencement of President Bill Clinton and Vice President AI Gore. Before the inauguration, Bill Clinton attended several pre-inaugural events. America's Reunion on the Mall and Inaugural bell-ringing ceremony took place on January 17, 1993. The visit to Arlington Cemetery, Presidential Gala, and Kids' and Youth Inaugural took place on January 19, 1993.

The Inaugural Celebration for Youth was aired live on Disney Channel. The ceremony was hosted by Will Smith. It also included appearances from Celine Dion, Clarence Clemons, Kenny Loggins, Boyz II Men, AI Gore, Jay R. Ferguson, Joffrey Ballet and The Mickey Mouse Club cast.

More Will Smith trivia

Will Smith is known for his works in American films and TV shows. He commenced his career as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince. Will Smith made his acting debut with the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His debut film was Six Degrees Of Separation which came out on December 8, 1993. Since then, he has emerged as a fine actor. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards. He has also won four Grammy Awards. Will Smith's movies include Bad Boys For Life, Focus, Gemini Man, Aladdin, Suicide Squad, Concussion, Seven Pounds, After Earth, Men In Black, The Pursuit Of Happyness, Independence Day, I Am Legend, Bad Boys, and Enemy Of The State.

Will Smith will be appearing in the upcoming film King Richard set to release on November 18, 2021. He will play the role of Richard Williams. The movie also cast John Bernthal, Sanyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis.

