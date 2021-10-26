'Dynasty’ Actor John James To Play POTUS Joe Biden In Biopic 'My Son Hunter'

Dynasty star John James is all set to play America’s 46th president in his forthcoming flick, My Son Hunter. The former The Colbys star dropped a video on Monday, October 25, and announced that he will essay the role of President Joe Biden in a new film that will be focusing on the 78-year-old’s son, Hunter Biden. Read on to know more.

In the video, John James said, "I’m going to announce that I’m playing the role of Joe Biden in the upcoming film ‘My Son Hunter.' I am especially excited to be working with a wonderful actor, Laurence Fox, who’s going to be playing my son, Hunter. We have some interesting scenes together."

"The script has it all," the 65-year-old continued. "Money, power, greed, sex, drugs, and alcohol. That kind of reminds me of ‘Dynasty.’ Anyway, I hope you get a chance to watch our movie. I know you’ll enjoy it."

John James to play Joe Biden in My Son Hunter

Earlier, in the month of September this year, The Guardian reported that actor Laurence Fox would play Hunter in the upcoming biopic. According to the report, the script is the debut fiction attempt from married Irish documentarians Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. License to Kill and The Goonies fame Robert Davi will be helming the project. The press release that was sent to Fox News revealed that My Son Hunter will be exploring Hunter’s "dodgy business dealings, party/strip club lifestyle and addiction struggles."

According to Fox News, McAleer said that Joe Biden is a 'complex character.' and that at times 'he mumbles and stumbles but he also is one the longest-serving politicians in Washington who has become very wealthy during his time in public service.' Thus, John is the 'perfect actor to portray that complexity.' He added that the forthcoming biopic will be 'Austin Powers meets King Lear meets House of Cards.'

As per the report, McAleer claimed that Joe and Hunter have 'strange King Lear style relationship.' He said that Hunter can never live up to his father's expectations.' And even though 'Joe loves Hunter, he sees him both as an addict who needs help and a business opportunity to be exploited.' He signed off that 'this conflict is what makes for the great drama.'

A report by NY Post suggests that the biopic is based on allegations by The Post and other outlets made against the Biden clan ahead of the 2020 election. At the time, The Post covered a story about emails allegedly retrieved from a laptop belonging to the Hunter, which reportedly disclosed the family’s business dealings with both China and Ukraine. The exposé was blocked from being shared on Twitter.

In April this year, younger Biden's memoir Beautiful Things was released that focused on the 51-year-old’s well-publicized struggles with substance abuse. Meanwhile, My Son Hunter will go on floors in Serbia this week.

