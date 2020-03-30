'Dynasty' Star Adam Huber On How A New Twist Will Impact Fallon And Liam

The last episode of Dynasty featuring Adam Huber concluded with Liam and Fallon's lives taking a 'full 360' again. Heidi left the city and that further left Liam to take the responsibility to raise their son Connor. Heide's departure makes Liam a full-time father but the journey does not conclude here, revealed Adam Huber to a leading entertainment portal.

‘Dynasty’s Adam Huber Teases Huge twist

Adam Huber, elaborating on the roller coaster journey of Liam, said that some unique thing is going to be revealed as to why Heide and son Conner are really present there. It is going to take a turn and he does not want to reveal anything more. He said he has started to essay the role of a full-time father but an incident would take place, changing the whole scenario.

ALSO READ | Here's Why Arun Jaitley Thinks Dynasty Will Become A Liability To Congress During Lok Sabha Elections

Even though she bolted in the previous episode, Adam says Heide will return. Liam, on the other hand, does not want to abandon Connor, so he is forced to carry out the responsibilities as a father. Adam says he learned to adapt to the situation quickly and he was confused in the beginning.

Liam and Fallon have planned on getting married and then this horrible incident takes place. Adam Huber focuses on Liam's character and says he is not the man who would leave and run away from the problems and he starts to fall in love with Conner. Talking about how this massive twist will affect Liam and Fallon's relationship, Adam Huber said that there is nothing good or bad and it is just something the two have to deal with.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Interview: "Dynasty Has The Worst Influence On Any Democracy," Says PM Modi Detailing The 'true Definition' Of Dynasty

Liam and Fallon in Dynasty have emerged as a stronger couple and Adam reveals an interesting thing about what he would like to see about the fan-favourite couple in the future. He says that if everything works well with Liam and Fallon, he would like to see them create a family and develop a good relationship. Something that Adam loves about Liam and Fallon is the way they balance each other out amidst the craziness.

ALSO READ | Pecora's Perseverance: Inside A Singular Wrestling Dynasty

ALSO READ | Will Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam Change 'the Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.