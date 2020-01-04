Will Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam Change 'the Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe'?

Dwayne Johnson was initially rumoured to be involved with a DC project before the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It was later revealed that the Pain & Gain star will be taking up the role of Black Adam, the arch-nemesis of Shazam! Reportedly, due to Dwayne Johnson’s packed schedules, the film kept getting pushed. The makers of the film have concreted the director, cast and characters of the film and Johnson have started to prepare for his role in his film. Read more to know about Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media to share a small clip of what looks like his character from Black Adam. He mentioned that he has started training for the role of Black Adam ahead of the film going on floors this summer. The Jumanji star also teased the fans by saying that the “hierarchy of power” in the DC Universe is about to change, and it might be the start of a new era in the franchise's history. Johnson thanked BossLogic and Veli Okulan for the 'badass animation'.

The small clip features Black Adam levitating amidst rubble before yelling Shazam and disappearing into the skies. This particular animation has got the fans to go gaga over the animated film which is supposedly hitting the cinemas on December 22, 2021, which is almost two years from now.

