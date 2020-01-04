The Debate
Will Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam Change 'the Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe'?

Hollywood News

Dwayne johnson shared the news of him playing Balck Adam. Read to know about how he thinks Balck Adam will change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson was initially rumoured to be involved with a DC project before the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It was later revealed that the Pain & Gain star will be taking up the role of Black Adam, the arch-nemesis of Shazam! Reportedly, due to Dwayne Johnson’s packed schedules, the film kept getting pushed. The makers of the film have concreted the director, cast and characters of the film and Johnson have started to prepare for his role in his film. Read more to know about Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Adam

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Says Jumanji Is Very Close To His Heart, Shares Heartwarming Post; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media to share a small clip of what looks like his character from Black Adam. He mentioned that he has started training for the role of Black Adam ahead of the film going on floors this summer. The Jumanji star also teased the fans by saying that the “hierarchy of power” in the DC Universe is about to change, and it might be the start of a new era in the franchise's history. Johnson thanked BossLogic and Veli Okulan for the 'badass animation'.

The small clip features Black Adam levitating amidst rubble before yelling Shazam and disappearing into the skies. This particular animation has got the fans to go gaga over the animated film which is supposedly hitting the cinemas on December 22, 2021, which is almost two years from now.

Also Read | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Box Office: The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Mints Rs 25 Crores

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Dress-up To Surprise Moviegoers Over The Weekend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 

 

