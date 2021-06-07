Ed Sheeran Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ With Elton John, Courteney Cox, Brandi Carlile; Lisa Reacts

Courteney Cox recently dropped in a video clip showcasing herself with Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile performing to a popular song. As she posted this video on social media, she dedicated it to her Friends co-actor Lisa Kudrow as the song referred to one of her popular dialogues from the show. In return, Lisa Kudrow even shared a reaction video to Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox’s video together.

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox dedicate the iconic ‘Tiny Dancer’ song to Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip for all her fans in which she can be seen playing the piano with Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile next to her. As they begin their performance, Ed Sheeran states that this performance is for Lisa Kudrow and begins singing the song Tiny Dancer in which they switch the lyrics to ‘Tony Danza’ instead of ‘Tiny Dancer’. The group dedicated this song to Lisa Kudrow as in one of the Friends episodes, she sang this song with the wrong lyrics.

In the caption, Courteney Cox stated that it was one of the greatest moments of her life and this performance was for Lisa Kudrow. Many fans and celebrity artists took to Courteney Cox’s Instagram video and added how delighted they were on watching it. Even Lisa Kudrow took to the comments section and shared how amazed she was after watching it and that it was the most exciting thing ever. Even a lot of other celebrity artists stated in the comments that Courteney Cox had won the internet for the next three years while many others mentioned that they were left speechless with their performance. Take a look at some of the reactions to Courteney Cox’s Instagram post.





Here’s how Lisa Kudrow’s reacted

After watching Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s performance, Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram handle and shared her reaction to the video. In her video, she first addressed all the performers and stated that it was the most thrilling thing ever. She then pointed out a mistake in their performance in her Phoebe style and mentioned how they forgot to add one word, ‘young’ in the song to which she even received a reaction from Courteney Cox in the comments assuring her that she will add it next time.

