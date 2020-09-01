Ed Sheeran Welcomes His First Born With Wife Cherry Seaborn; Says 'We Are On Cloud Nine'

Recently, Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with wife Cherry Seaborn. Ed Sheeran made the news 'Instagram official', as the singer took to the social media platform to share a picture, which features a pair of baby stocking lying in a cradle. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

Ed Sheeran's post:

In his caption, Ed Sheeran revealed that he and his wife, are completely in love with the newborn and are on cloud nine. More so, the singer also confirmed that ‘the mother and baby are doing amazing’. Take a look at Ed Sheeran’s note:

Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x

Also Read | Mukherjee Believed Deeply In Importance Of India, US Tackling Global Challenges Together: Biden

Twitter explodes with joy on the news of Ed Sheeran's baby girl arrival :

#INFOSOS



Ed Sheeran shared the news over instagram that he and his wife welcomed their baby girl Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran last week. pic.twitter.com/nytQjyztHl — SoundOfSeries (@SoundOfSeries) September 1, 2020

Congrats to Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry on the arrival of their new baby, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Imagine trying to find a keyring with that on at Blackpool pleasure beach! — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) September 1, 2020

manifesting that ed sheeran and hia daughter, lyra antartica, stay both happy and healthy! i’m incredibly happy for both cherry and ed and i really do hope that the media doesn’t share a picture of her before ed does. they have a habit of leaking private things about him. 🤍 — louie struggle and wildin tweets. (@louiestruggles) September 1, 2020

Also Read | Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

Celebrities turn parents

This comes after Hollywood songstress Katy Perry gave birth to her first child with actor Orlando Bloom and named the new-born, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy and Orlando announced their daughter's arrival via Instagram, sharing a monochrome picture of the little munchkin, who is seen grasping her father's finger while Perry holds on to the newborn's wrist. Meanwhile, Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series, also welcomed his first child with his longtime love Georgia Groome. In India, Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan, too, announced their pregnancy.

Also Read | Mukherjee Believed Deeply In Importance Of India, US Tackling Global Challenges Together: Biden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.