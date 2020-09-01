Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

Babil Khan, who is the younger son of the late actor Irrfan Khan has been studying in London. Recently, Babil Khan has shown some serious interest in filmmaking and has shared a picture revealing his late father’s gesture before he left for London for pursuing his career. Check out what he had to say in his latest Insta post.

Irrfan Khan wrote on Babil’s wall before the latter left for London

Babil Khan has been quite active on his Instagram handle. He recently shared a few pictures remembering his late father, actor Irrfan Khan. He first posted a picture with Irrfan as the father-son duo are seen in a garden trying their hands in planting. Babil wrote a long caption describing the picture. However, he deleted the post as he forgot to put one more picture in the post.

Then Babil Khan again posted the same picture but in the second slide. The first slide photo has Babil sitting as he places his hands on a poster of Irrfan Khan’s film El Guerrero (The Warrior). There is a note seen right behind Babil which he mentioned that is written by his late father as a gesture of goodbye before Babil went to London.

Explaining the note he wrote, "when you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken. Plus I like ducks, there’s a secret joke in that, see if u can find it." (sic). Check out his post below.

Babil Khan’s Instagram post received love from the users. Many left red heart emoticons in the comment section. A user asked Babil what Irrfan Khan wrote on the wall as it was unclear. He mentioned what his late father penned down for him. Take a look at a few comments.

Irrfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar in February 1995. The couple has two sons, 28-years-old Ayan and Babil who is in his early 20s. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He died due to colon infection.

