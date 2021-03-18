Eddie Murphy Talks About His Children, Says 'I Don't Have One Bad Seed'

American actor Eddie Murphy, who was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Coming 2 America, did a podcast with Marc Maron titled WTF where he went on to reveal details about his personal life. The actor spoke about being a father of ten children and how fatherhood has impacted his life. During his appearance, Eddie Murphy said that he is going to be 60 in April and he has all these babies. He added that he loves fatherhood.

Eddie said that the whole idea of being out and doing three movies a year is over. He also realised that if one puts their children first then they will never make a bad decision. He also revealed, “When one hits a crossroads moment or have got some problem, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route, then you never make a bad decision". The actor also gushed over his kids revealing that he does not have "one bad seed".

Murphy said that he is so blessed with his kids and does not even have one bad seed. He added, “I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one', I don't have any of that”. He revealed that his kids are so great, normal people and none of them is like the “Hollywood jerk kid". His kids are smart and are trying to do stuff, he is also very blessed with his kids, he added. Eddie said that he really got lucky.

The actor and his fiancé, Paige Butcher, welcomed their first child, a son named Max Charles, in November 2018. Izzy, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, is also part of the family. Eddie Murphy also has 31-year-old Bria, 31-year-old Eric, 30-year-old Christian, 28-year-old Myles, 21-year-old Zola, 26-year-old Shayne, 19-year-old Bella, and 13-year-old Angel from previous relationships.

About Coming 2 America

Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy, was released on March 5th, 2021 and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The original film was a box office success, grossing millions of dollars. Eddie Murphy's character was a young man looking for his bride in the first part of the film, which was released in 1988. The film's second act depicts Eddie's character discovering he has an illegitimate son living in Queens. According to his country's law, he must locate this son and his own rightful heir and bring him to Africa.