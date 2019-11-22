Eddie Redmayne On Which Harry Potter Character Should Be Featured In Fantastic Beasts Next

The Academy Award-winning actor, Eddie Redmayne has been portraying the character of Newt Scamander for the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. The actor played the lead role of Newt in both the Fantastics Beasts movies until now and is also set to feature in the same role in the remaining films of the franchise. Recently Eddie conducted a Reddit AMA, where his fans could ask him any questions that they want to and he would reply to them. When Eddie was asked which Harry Potter character he would like to see in Fantastic Beasts 3, this is what he had to say.

The character Eddie Redmayne wants to be featured in Fantastic Beasts 3

Read|Juhi Chawla Was Reminded Of This Bollywood Actor After Watching Jude Law In 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald'

During the AMA, one of Eddie's fans asked him which character he would like to see featured in the next Fantastic Beast film. The second film in the franchise already featured prominent Harry Potter characters such as Dumbledore and McGonagall. The third film in the spinoff series is likely to introduce even more characters from the original franchise. Eddie had only one choice when it came to the next character he wanted to see in Fantastic Beasts. He replied to the question by saying that his choice was Hagrid and that it would always be Hagrid.

Read|Environment On 'Harry Potter' Sets Was Very Protective: Robert Pattinson

Hagrid was one of the main supporting characters in the original Harry Potter series. He was a half-giant and was the groundskeeper for the School of Hogwarts. He was also a good friend and close confidant of the main trio of Harry, Ron and Hermoine. The veteran actor Robbie Coltrane played the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.

Recently, Warner Brothers Co. announced that they will begin the production for Fantastic Beasts 3 in March of 2020 and that the film will be released sometime in 2021. The previous two films in the franchise were based in the city of New Your and Paris. Reports have revealed that the third film will now be based in the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro.

Read|'Fantastic Beasts 3' Set In Brazil; To Hit The Floors In Spring 2020

Read|Dumbledore's Character Was Homosexual In The 'Harry Potter' Series, Says Director David Yates



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.