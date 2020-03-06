Elisabeth Moss All Set To Make Her Directorial Debut In 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Hulu’s award-winning show The Handmaid’s Tale is about to get more interesting as the lead actor in the series, Elisabeth Moss, will be seen making her directorial debut in Season 4 of the show. The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for its fourth season just before the premiere of the season three finale happened in 2019. The Handmaid's Tale’s season 4 started shooting on March 2, 2020, in Toronto, Canada and is said that it will complete its shoot by August 2020 just before its premiere which is set to happen in the Fall of 2020. Elisabeth Moss, who was last seen in the remake of The Invisible Man, will now try her hand at directing, and here is what she had to say about it.

Elisabeth Moss all set to make her directorial debut

It was reported that actor Elisabeth Moss will be seen behind the camera for episode 3 of season 4. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Elisabeth Moss reportedly expressed that she is thrilled to get an opportunity from her partners Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield. She also thanked the producers from Hulu and MGM for the opportunity.

Elisabeth Moss added that she will not take the responsibility lightly. She then added that she had been the executive producer of the series for the past 3 years which was a great experience for her. She added that over her time as an executive producer, she learned a lot from the directors of the show and now she cannot wait to collaborate and bring in a new perspective to the show.

Elisabeth also added that she is grateful for the talented cast and crew that she has. She then jokingly said that her only hurdle will be working with the lead actress as she can be incredibly demanding. Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale will showcase the story of how June (Moss) deals with being shot while she is helping her children escape from Gilead and head into Canada. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 will show whether she survives the wound on not.

(Source: Elisabeth Moss Instagram)

