Elisabeth Moss Reveals What She Would Do If She Was Invisible For A Day; Read

Elisabeth Moss is considered as one of the finest actors in Hollywood. She has won three Golden Globes and two Emmys in her acting career. The actor recently spoke about how she needs to find a better place to keep her awards as she keeps them on the bookshelf at the moment. She also shared she would love to visit a movie set and watch her favourite actor up-close.

Elisabeth Moss talks about the power of invisibility

The actor recently spoke in an interview about how she has been storing her awards with a bunch of other things on the bookshelf. She said that the awards are on a bookshelf in her apartment, along with a bunch of memorabilia and trinkets from other things that she has done. Elisabeth also added that she should probably get something nicer like a glass cabinet for them.

Elisabeth Moss has currently been busy promoting her upcoming film, The Invisible Man. In the interview, she was also asked about what she would do if she had a chance to be invisible for a day. She said that she would go to a film set or theatre and watch an actor that she truly admires, up-close. She also gave an example of Meryl Steep here.

The actor jokingly added that she hopes Meryl Steep wouldn’t read what she was saying or else she would take out a restraining order. She further said about how the film had left her scared out of her skin.

Elisabeth Moss won a Golden Globe award in the year 2014 for the title, Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, for the series Top of The Lake. Then in the year 2019, she won a Globe for her work in the series The Handmaid's Tale. She has also won Emmys for her The Handmaid's Tale. The series also won the Outstanding Drama Series that year.

About the film, The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man is an upcoming horror thriller which is all set to hit theatres on February 28, 2020. The film has been directed by Leigh Whannell, who is also the writer of the film. The Invisible Man is a film based on a woman and her ex-lover who according to her, has figured out a way to get invisible. It stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Elisabeth Moss in key roles. Have a look at a scene from the film here.

Image Courtesy: Elisabeth Moss Instagram

