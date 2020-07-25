Elise Neal Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Statement On Will & Jada 'bringing Unhappy Home Life'

Recently, an international entertainment blog mentioned that Elise Neal had said that 'Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith bringing ‘unhappy’ home life to work made her quit All of Us'. Following this, Elise took to the comments section to clarify her statements. As part of the now-deleted comment, the actor wrote, "Ha! Fake news". She further mocked the portal saying, "y’all be blessed but get it correct ok?". Check out her comment below.

Elise Neal's clarification

Elise Neal's comment read as: Ha! Fake news," she wrote. "I don't do interviews to do that kids, I hate that the world wants to take 2 minutes and run with that, the interview was to Promote my Film on BET 'ALL IN' (aired the next day) messy ain't me, and my peace and well being will always be most important, & I shine on always[.] y'all be blessed but get it correct ok? checkd and health and wealth to u all."

The bloggers shared a short clip of Elise Neal's interview with them. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, "OK, so everyone knows I was on the ‘All Of Us,’ set, right?” she began. “But here’s what I can say, without feeling like something’s going to pop me upside the head. If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others. I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy", she said. The interview was to promote one of Elise Neal's movies.

In an older interview, Neal told another entertainment portal that she left the show in 2005. She left All Of Us when officials made budget cuts that would have resulted in a smaller salary. After her exit, All of Us continued for about two more years before going off-air in 2007.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been making a lot of headlines lately. Especially Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' with singer August Alsina that has caught more attention. Recently, an international magazine revealed that making their marriage work was anything but easy for the celebrity couple. A source close to Will and Jada also revealed to the magazine that the couple's marital problems were 'exacerbated' due to their fame and Will Smith felt the pressure to make their high-profile marriage work, amid separation.

