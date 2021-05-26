Elizabeth Banks To Direct & Co-star In ‘Red Queen’ Series Adaptation

Published in 2015, Red Queen is a young adult fantasy novel by author Victoria Aveyard. The best-selling book is being developed as a potential drama series at Peacock. Now, the makers are steadily moving forward as they got their first cast member and helmer.

Elizabeth Banks to co-star and direct 'Red Queen' series

According to Deadline, Elizabeth Banks is all set to portray a major supporting role in the untitled series based on Red Queen novel. She will also direct the potential show and executive produce along with her husband Max Handelman via their Brownstone Prods. Former Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and Victoria Aveyard will co-write the project. It hails from Warner Bros. TV where Brownstone and Schwartz are under overall deals. The independent studio will co-finance with Universal Television, a subsidiary of Universal Studio Group, and Brownstone.

Red Queen takes place in an alternate near-future America where democracy is replaced by tyranny led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with ruthless control over those without powers. Mare, a spirited young woman born to poverty without powers, is doing the best she can to stay alive and guard her family when she finds the unimaginable: She somehow has powers too. This shocking revelation turns the world upside down and pushes the unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed. Mare also searches for the truth behind the greatest mystery of how she gained such abilities in the first place.

Red Queen novel was followed up with three sequels, Glass Sword, King’s Cage and War Storm. There is currently no information on whether the series will follow the footsteps of the books or be a limited project, which could also depend on its success. The production date is yet to be finalized. More actors will join Red Queen cast as it moves ahead.

Elizabeth Banks made her directorial debut in 2011 with the short film Just a Little Heart Attack. She then helmed a segment titled Middleschool Date in anthology project Movie 43. Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2, a comedy musical with an ensemble cast that became a big success at the box office. Her most recent directorial film was Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

IMAGE: ELIZABETHBANKS INSTAGRAM

